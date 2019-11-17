Patrick says he won't stop super PAC funding for his campaign

Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick Deval PatrickThe Democratic race for president may not sort itself out Deval Patrick's 2020 entry raises stakes in New Hamphire Growing 2020 field underscores Democratic divide MORE (D) said he's willing to accept super PAC money for his presidential bid as a way to catch up to his primary opponents after his late entry in the race.

Patric said Sunday he's not "crazy about super PAC" money, but would not stop any that form to fund his campaign.

"Look, I, we need to do some catch up. I think we need to follow and find all sorts of above board strategies to do that," Patrick said on NBC's "Meet the Press."

"If there's a super PAC that supports you, you’re not going to tell them to stop?" NBC's Chuck Todd Charles (Chuck) David ToddChuck Todd on impeachment hearing: Part of GOP 'just not accepting facts that are facts' Intelligence Democrat: Stop using 'quid pro quo' to describe Trump allegations Brown confirms he won't enter 2020 race: 'I think it's a good field' MORE asked.

"No I’m not," Patrick responded.

WATCH: @DevalPatrick on whether he will accept Super PAC support, “I am not crazy about Super PAC money,” but will not stop one from supporting. #MTP #IfItsSunday



“If there is going to be super PAC money that supports me ... the sources of that should be fully disclosed.” pic.twitter.com/tgbTGp15tl — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) November 17, 2019

"I will say that I would like to see any contributions to such a PAC fully disclosed...if there is going to be Super PAC money that supports me it should all be, the sources of that should be fully disclosed," he added.

Top tier progressive candidates Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenNew poll catapults Buttigieg to frontrunner position in Iowa Bloomberg, Patrick take different approaches after late entries into primary race Deval Patrick: a short runway, but potential to get airborne MORE (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSinger Neil Young says that America's presidents haven't done enough address climate change New poll catapults Buttigieg to frontrunner position in Iowa Growing 2020 field underscores Democratic divide MORE (I-Vt.) have sworn off such super PAC donations and have been leading the field in donations with their grassroots efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

.

“In this time of political crisis, it is not surprising that those who are dedicated to defeating Donald Trump Donald John TrumpGOP divided over impeachment trial strategy Official testifies that Bolton had 'one-on-one meeting' with Trump over Ukraine aid Louisiana governor wins re-election MORE are organizing in every way permitted by current law to bring an end to his disastrous presidency,” Deputy Campaign Manager Kate Bedingfield said in October. “Nothing changes unless we defeat Donald Trump.”

Patrick announced his presidential bid last week.