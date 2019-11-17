New poll shows four top-tier 2020 candidates in Iowa

Iowa voters appear split on the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, according to a new poll that places four candidates within the margin of error for the top spot in the field.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) are leading the primary field in the first-in-the country caucus state with 22 percent support each, respectively, according to a CBS News/YouGov poll released Sunday.

South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg closely trails at 21 percent and Sen. Elizabeth Warren's (D-Mass.) 18 percent also falls within the 4.1 percent margin of error, placing the four candidates in a statistical dead heat for the top spot in Iowa.

No other candidate registered double-digit support, with Sens. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) tied at a distant fifth place with 5 percent each.

Buttigieg saw a 15-point uptick since a CBS/YouGov poll of Iowa voters in September that placed him at 6 percent support.

Sanders’s support increased 3 points, while Warren had a 10-point dip since the September poll and Biden’s support decreased 3 points in Iowa since September.

Buttigieg saw a similar surge in a CNN poll released Saturday that placed him at him at 25 percent support, leading Sanders and Biden by 10 points and Warren by 9 points.

The new CBS/YouGov poll surveyed 856 registered Democratic voters and was conducted between Nov. 6 and 13.