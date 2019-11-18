Poll: Biden holds 20-point lead in South Carolina

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSondland notified Trump officials of investigation push ahead of Ukraine call: report Biden says he won't legalize marijuana because it may be a 'gateway drug' Impeachment hearings don't move needle with Senate GOP MORE leads his two nearest Democratic presidential primary rivals, Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden says he won't legalize marijuana because it may be a 'gateway drug' Democrats seize on report of FedEx's Elizabeth Warren tax bill to slam Trump's tax plan Warren 'fully committed' to 'Medicare for All' MORE (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden says he won't legalize marijuana because it may be a 'gateway drug' Democrats seize on report of FedEx's Bernie Sanders tax bill to slam Trump's tax plan If we want to save earth, we need to change how we eat MORE (I-Vt.), by huge margins in a new poll of South Carolina.

A Quinnipiac University poll released Monday found Biden with the support of 33 percent of likely voters, while Warren trailed 20 points behind with 13 percent and Sanders followed her closely with 11 percent.

No other candidate registered double-digit support in the poll, with South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegWarren 'fully committed' to 'Medicare for All' New poll shows four top-tier 2020 candidates in Iowa The Democratic race for president may not sort itself out MORE coming in fourth place with the support of 6 percent of likely voters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following shortly behind Buttigieg in the poll at 5 percent was billionaire Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerSteyer: I don't think it's possible to buy the presidency New poll catapults Buttigieg to frontrunner position in Iowa Deval Patrick: a short runway, but potential to get airborne MORE, a later entrant to the 2020 race who nevertheless was polling higher than more established candidates such as Democratic Sens. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBiden says he won't legalize marijuana because it may be a 'gateway drug' New poll catapults Buttigieg to frontrunner position in Iowa Deval Patrick: a short runway, but potential to get airborne MORE (N.J.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisIf we want to save earth, we need to change how we eat New poll shows four top-tier 2020 candidates in Iowa The Democratic race for president may not sort itself out MORE (Calif.).

South Carolina's primary has remained a stronghold of support for Biden, who has fallen behind Sanders and Warren in polls of other early voting or high-delegate states such as Iowa, New Hampshire and California.

Quinnipiac's poll surveyed 768 likely Democratic primary voters in South Carolina between Nov. 13 and Nov. 17, with a margin of error of 4.8 percentage points.