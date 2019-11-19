Trump reelection campaign eyes Super Bowl ad: report

President Trump Donald John TrumpMost Americans break with Trump on Ukraine, but just 45 percent think he should be removed: poll Judge orders Democrats to give notice if they request Trump's NY tax returns Trump's doctor issues letter addressing 'speculation' about visit to Walter Reed MORE’s reelection campaign is reportedly considering airing an ad during the upcoming Super Bowl.

The president’s campaign team is in talks with Fox and has agreed on “broad terms” to air the ad, according to the Sports Business Journal, which added that the network is selling 30-second spots for as much as $5.6 million.

The Trump campaign reportedly has yet to sign a contract for the ad during the game, which will take place one day before the 2020 Iowa caucuses next February.

The advertisement would mark the first time a national election spot has been part of the televised Super Bowl in recent years, the news outlet notes.

A Trump reelection campaign ad ran during Game 7 of the World Series last month. The 30-second video focused on the president’s record and slammed Democrats over their impeachment inquiry into him.

A Trump campaign official told The Hill that the World Series ad was part of a seven-figure national buy that would extend beyond the baseball finals.

Trump has also made multiple appearances at sporting events in recent weeks, attending a World Series game in Washington, D.C., and a highly anticipated college football game between the University of Alabama and Louisiana State University.