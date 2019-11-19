Sanders campaign says it reached 4 million individual donations

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersRahm Emanuel: Bloomberg, Patrick entering race will allow Democrats to have 'ideas primary' Feehery: Pivoting to infrastructure could help heal post-impeachment wounds Jayapal hits back at Biden on marijuana 'prohibition' MORE's (I-Vt.) presidential campaign announced on Tuesday that it has reached 4 million individual donations.

“Working-class Americans across the country are chipping in $3, $18, $27, or whatever they can to help elect Bernie Sanders because they know he is the only candidate who will fight for them and take on corporate greed and corruption,” Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir said in a statement.

The campaign noted that Sanders did not reach the 4 million donor mark in 2016 until after the New Hampshire Democratic primary.

Sanders has relied on small-dollar donations to fund his presidential bids, refusing to take money from super PACs.

The progressive senator led the Democratic primary pack in fundraising in the third quarter, raking in $25.3 million. The fundraising haul was fueled by roughly 1.4 million donations.

His progressive rival, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenRahm Emanuel: Bloomberg, Patrick entering race will allow Democrats to have 'ideas primary' Feehery: Pivoting to infrastructure could help heal post-impeachment wounds Jayapal hits back at Biden on marijuana 'prohibition' MORE (D-Mass.), has also relied heavily on individual donations, bringing in $24.6 million in the third quarter.

Sanders's and Warren's fundraising strategies differ largely from more establishment figures in the Democratic primary field.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenMost Americans break with Trump on Ukraine, but just 45 percent think he should be removed: poll Democrats release two new transcripts ahead of next public impeachment hearings Press: Ukraine's not the only outrage MORE raised $15.2 million in the third quarter, while South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegThe Memo: Centrists change tone of Democratic race Poll: Biden holds 20-point lead in South Carolina Sanders reclaims second place in new 2020 poll MORE (D) raised $19.1 million.

Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick Deval PatrickRahm Emanuel: Bloomberg, Patrick entering race will allow Democrats to have 'ideas primary' The Memo: Centrists change tone of Democratic race Poll: Biden holds 20-point lead in South Carolina MORE (D), who entered the crowded Democratic primary field last week, said on Sunday that he would not turn away super PACs that wanted to support his campaign.

"If there's a super PAC that supports you, you’re not going to tell them to stop?" NBC's Chuck Todd asked.

"No I’m not," Patrick responded.