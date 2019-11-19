Majority of Democrats emphasize electability in 2020 candidate: poll

A majority of voters who identify as Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents say they would want the party's nominee to be someone who has the best chance of defeating President Trump Donald John TrumpMost Americans break with Trump on Ukraine, but just 45 percent think he should be removed: poll Judge orders Democrats to give notice if they request Trump's NY tax returns Trump's doctor issues letter addressing 'speculation' about visit to Walter Reed MORE rather than one who most closely aligns with them on the issues, a new poll has found.

The Gallup survey released Tuesday found that 60 percent of Democrats and Democratic leaners said they would prefer a candidate who has the best chance of beating Trump compared to 38 percent who said they would prefer a candidate who agrees with them on most issues they care about.

The survey also found that out of a series of top contenders, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenMost Americans break with Trump on Ukraine, but just 45 percent think he should be removed: poll Democrats release two new transcripts ahead of next public impeachment hearings Press: Ukraine's not the only outrage MORE was perceived as having the best chance to beat the president.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 51 percent said Biden has the best chance to beat Trump, while 16 percent said Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersRahm Emanuel: Bloomberg, Patrick entering race will allow Democrats to have 'ideas primary' Feehery: Pivoting to infrastructure could help heal post-impeachment wounds Jayapal hits back at Biden on marijuana 'prohibition' MORE (I-Vt.) has the best chance to beat him. Fifteen percent said the same of Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenRahm Emanuel: Bloomberg, Patrick entering race will allow Democrats to have 'ideas primary' Feehery: Pivoting to infrastructure could help heal post-impeachment wounds Jayapal hits back at Biden on marijuana 'prohibition' MORE (D-Mass.) and just 3 percent said the same of South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegThe Memo: Centrists change tone of Democratic race Poll: Biden holds 20-point lead in South Carolina Sanders reclaims second place in new 2020 poll MORE (D)

The poll also found that half of Democrats and leaners prefer a moderate nominee, while 33 percent prefer a liberal one and 17 percent want a conservative nominee.

Researchers surveyed 437 Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents from Nov. 1-11. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 6 percentage points.