Biden maintains double-digit lead, Sanders in second: poll

A new Morning Consult poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden with a 12-point lead nationally over the rest of the 2020 Democratic primary field as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has moved into second place.

According to the poll, among Democratic primary voters, Biden led Democratic presidential candidates with 32 percent of the votes, followed by Sanders at 20 percent, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) placing third with 17 percent.

No other Democratic candidate polled in double digits.

Biden also had a double-digit lead in the same poll last month, but Warren was the runner-up in that survey, 2 points ahead of Sanders.

The poll released Tuesday also specified results in early primary states Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada.

In this subset of Democratic voters, Biden's (29 percent) lead over Sanders (18 percent) and Warren (17 percent) was slightly less and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg broke into double digits with the support of 10 percent of respondents.

In a recent Des Moines Register/CNN poll, Buttigieg, who has recently enjoyed a strong surge in Iowa, home of the nation's first presidential caucuses, leads Warren by 9 points. Biden and Sanders both trail by 10 points in the Hawkeye State.

However, a recent Quinnipiac poll shows Biden with a massive lead in South Carolina (33 percent) over Warren (13 percent), Sanders (11 percent) and Buttigieg (6 percent).

Morning Consult's latest poll is based on interviews with 17,050 Democratic voters conducted Nov. 11-17. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 1 percentage point for the national results and plus or minus 4 percentage points for the early primary state voters.