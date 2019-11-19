Warren targets white nationalist crime in rollout of new plan

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenRahm Emanuel: Bloomberg, Patrick entering race will allow Democrats to have 'ideas primary' Feehery: Pivoting to infrastructure could help heal post-impeachment wounds Jayapal hits back at Biden on marijuana 'prohibition' MORE (D-Mass.) has targeted white nationalist crime in the rollout of a plan released Tuesday.

The presidential candidate vowed to make the prosecution and investigation of white nationalist crime a top priority for the departments of Justice and Homeland Security.

In the plan, she said she would make those crimes federal cases instead of local or state cases so that more resources could be devoted to combatting white nationalist groups both domestically and internationally.

“The Trump administration has ignored the threat posed by white nationalists and violent extremists—and Trump himself has stoked the flames,” she tweeted. “In a Warren administration, we will use every tool we have to defeat domestic terrorism.”

The senator is also calling on local and state governments to record better data on white nationalist crime. The plan would also prioritize gun reform, including implementing background checks, risk protection laws and laws preventing individuals convicted of hate-inspired crimes from owning a gun.

The Massachusetts progressive emphasized the importance of early intervention in her plan because 17 percent of FBI hate crimes are committed by minors. She said she would focus on investing in security, teaching tolerance, creating a task force focused on minor offenses and acknowledging white nationalist incitement to violence online.

Warren’s plan would also reform police procedure to ensure vulnerable communities are not mistreated, including separating law enforcement from immigration enforcement.

The plan also says a Warren administration would acknowledge white nationalist beliefs within the military after 22 percent of military personnel reported they have witnessed white nationalism or racist ideology among other service members.