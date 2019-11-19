Poll: Biden and Warren are neck and neck in California

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenMost Americans break with Trump on Ukraine, but just 45 percent think he should be removed: poll Democrats release two new transcripts ahead of next public impeachment hearings Press: Ukraine's not the only outrage MORE and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenRahm Emanuel: Bloomberg, Patrick entering race will allow Democrats to have 'ideas primary' Feehery: Pivoting to infrastructure could help heal post-impeachment wounds Jayapal hits back at Biden on marijuana 'prohibition' MORE (D-Mass.) are neck and neck in California’s delegate-rich primary, according to a new Public Policy Institute of California poll released Tuesday.

The poll shows Biden currently has the support of 24 percent of likely Democratic primary voters, while Warren has 23 percent support among the same respondents. Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersRahm Emanuel: Bloomberg, Patrick entering race will allow Democrats to have 'ideas primary' Feehery: Pivoting to infrastructure could help heal post-impeachment wounds Jayapal hits back at Biden on marijuana 'prohibition' MORE (I-Vt.) comes in third at 17 percent, while no other candidate breaks double digits.

Nine percent were still unsure of who they will support in the March contest.

Biden and Warren both bolstered their standings in the poll by taking leads with traditionally supportive demographics. Biden has a 30 percent to 18 percent advantage with men and a 31 percent to 18 percent edge with voters 45 and older, while Warren has a 26 percent to 19 percent lead with women and a 30 percent to 10 percent advantage with voters aged 18-44.

Likely primary voters largely said they prioritize a candidate’s ability to defeat President Trump Donald John TrumpMost Americans break with Trump on Ukraine, but just 45 percent think he should be removed: poll Judge orders Democrats to give notice if they request Trump's NY tax returns Trump's doctor issues letter addressing 'speculation' about visit to Walter Reed MORE in the general election over ideological agreements. Fifty-five percent of likely voters polled said it is more important to nominate the candidate who seems most likely to beat Trump, while 36 percent said it is important to nominate someone with positions on the issues that come closest to theirs.

California is one of several states to hold their primaries and caucuses on March 3, dubbed Super Tuesday due to the amount of nominating contests held that day. The Golden State is set to allocate a whopping 495 delegates based on the primary’s result, making the race a top target for either front-runner to cement their standing or for middle-tier candidates to make up ground.

The poll is a warning sign for California Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisJayapal hits back at Biden on marijuana 'prohibition' Poll: Biden holds 20-point lead in South Carolina Fox News anchor apologizes for saying Booker dropped out of 2020 race MORE (D), who polls at 8 percent in her home state.

The Public Policy Institute of California poll surveyed 682 likely voters from Nov. 3-12 and has a margin of error of 5.1 percent.