Poll: Biden holds 11-point lead over Warren in Arizona

Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) leads Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) by 11 points in a new poll for the Arizona Democratic primary, while Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) follows close behind.

In the OH Predictive Insights poll published Tuesday, Biden lead the Democratic field with the support of 29 percent of likely primary voters, while Warren trailed behind at 18 percent. Sanders, the only other candidate to receive double-digit support in the race, came in close behind at 16 percent.

Biden's lead in the state is regional, according to the poll, which found the former vice president leading populous Maricopa County with the support of 32 percent of likely voters while tying Sanders with 27 percent in Pima County, where Warren sat in third with 13 percent.

In an average of Arizona's 15 other counties, Warren leads the field over Biden and Sanders by single digits.

The wide range of results suggests that Arizona has divided into a three-way race between the top candidates, with others including South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegThe Memo: Centrists change tone of Democratic race Poll: Biden holds 20-point lead in South Carolina Sanders reclaims second place in new 2020 poll MORE (D) and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisJayapal hits back at Biden on marijuana 'prohibition' Poll: Biden holds 20-point lead in South Carolina Fox News anchor apologizes for saying Booker dropped out of 2020 race MORE (D-Calif.) vying for scraps.

OH Predictive Insights's survey was conducted via an opt-in online panel, which surveyed 900 registered voters including 260 likely primary voters. The margin of error among likely primary voters in the poll is 6.08 percentage points.