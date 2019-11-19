Albuquerque mayor's office to resend Trump 'overdue' $211,000 bill for rally

The mayor's office in Albuquerque, New Mexico, said this week that the city is resending a $211,000 bill to President Trump Donald John TrumpMost Americans break with Trump on Ukraine, but just 45 percent think he should be removed: poll Judge orders Democrats to give notice if they request Trump's NY tax returns Trump's doctor issues letter addressing 'speculation' about visit to Walter Reed MORE’s campaign for costs incurred during his visit to the area earlier this year.

A spokeswoman for the office of Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller (D) told The Hill on Monday that the finance department is "treating the bill for Trump's campaign visit like every other bill due to the City."

"Now that payment is overdue, we're re-sending the bill," she added.

The response from the mayor's office comes a month after the city captured headlines for sending Trump’s campaign organization, Donald Trump for President Inc., an invoice for $211,175.94.

The costs stemmed from police services provided to the campaign to help with the president’s visit, during which Trump hosted a rally in the area on Sept. 16 and spent the night in Albuquerque.

The bill also included costs incurred from paid time off the city provided to city employees who were forced to vacate facilities near Trump during his stay over the course of two workdays.

The city said it billed Trump’s campaign $7,102 for barricades during his visit and $132,831 in paid time off for city employees. The campaign was also charged $71,242 for assistance provided by the Albuquerque Police Department during the visit.

Keller said in a statement last month that the Trump's "campaign stop in the Albuquerque area cost the taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars, including over 1500 hours of police overtime that was required by the campaign."

"We are asking the Trump campaign to pay our taxpayers back for the costs from his campaign stop," he added.

However, Michael Glassner, the chief operating officer of Trump’s campaign organization, pushed back against the invoice at the time, telling The Hill that “it is the U.S. Secret Service, not the campaign, which coordinates with local law enforcement.”

“The campaign itself does not contract with local governments for police involvement. All billing inquiries should always go to the Secret Service,” he said in a statement then.

A spokeswoman for the city of Albuquerque responded to Glassner shortly thereafter, saying, “The cost to the taxpayer was created by the President’s campaign.”

“Taxpayers are on the hook for the thousands of hours of police overtime and other costs incurred, and we are asking the Trump campaign to pay them back,” she added.