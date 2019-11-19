Sanders: 'Your $8.99 Netflix subscription is more than the company paid in federal income taxes'

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersRahm Emanuel: Bloomberg, Patrick entering race will allow Democrats to have 'ideas primary' Feehery: Pivoting to infrastructure could help heal post-impeachment wounds Jayapal hits back at Biden on marijuana 'prohibition' MORE (I-Vt.) targeted Netflix in a tweet, accusing the company of paying less in federal income taxes than the cost of a monthly subscription.

“Your $8.99 Netflix subscription is more than the company paid in federal income taxes last year (nothing),” he tweeted. “We are going to make massive corporations finally pay their fair share.”

The presidential candidate has taken aim against large corporations and the wealthy during his campaign for the White House, criticizing President Trump Donald John TrumpMost Americans break with Trump on Ukraine, but just 45 percent think he should be removed: poll Judge orders Democrats to give notice if they request Trump's NY tax returns Trump's doctor issues letter addressing 'speculation' about visit to Walter Reed MORE’s tax bill for letting “wealthy corporations” off the hook of paying their share of taxes.

Trump’s tax bill that went into effect in January 2018 gave a $1.5 trillion tax cut to U.S. corporations.



CBS reported in April that Netflix had an estimated negative income tax for fiscal year 2018, meaning they reported a $22 million tax rebate and paid nothing. A report from WUSA9 investigated Netflix’s form 10-K, which showed the company spent $133,146,000 in foreign taxes, but nothing in federal and state taxes in fiscal year 2018.

The Hill reached out to Netflix for comment.

Sanders also condemned the news that FedEx also didn’t owe anything in taxes in fiscal year 2018, reported by The New York Times Sunday.