Ohio farmer who left GOP over Trump's agricultural policy to challenge Jim Jordan

An Ohio farmer who left his post as chairman of a local Republican Party — in part over President Trump Donald John TrumpMost Americans break with Trump on Ukraine, but just 45 percent think he should be removed: poll Judge orders Democrats to give notice if they request Trump's NY tax returns Trump's doctor issues letter addressing 'speculation' about visit to Walter Reed MORE’s agricultural policies — is considering mounting a challenge to Rep. Jim Jordan James (Jim) Daniel JordanPress: Ukraine's not the only outrage GOP senator calls impeachment 'sabotage' effort, raises questions about witness on eve of testimony Public impeachment hearings enter second week MORE (R-Ohio).

The Toledo Blade reports that Chris Gibbs, a cattle farmer and former chairman of the Shelby County Republican Party, is launching an exploratory committee as he mulls running against Jordan for his seat in Congress.

Gibbs is considering running against Jordan as an independent and plans to formally announce the launch of his campaign Wednesday, according to the news outlet.

Gibbs has been a frequent guest on cable news outlets, including CNN and MSNBC, knocking Trump for the trade war with China that he said has negatively impacted American farmers.

“Tariffs for agriculture have been devastating,” Gibbs told the Blade. “In northwest Ohio, [farmers] have had a heck of a time.”

Gibbs voted for Trump in 2016 but said he wouldn’t support the president in 2020 even if Trump walked on water.

Gibbs said he is ready to take on Jordan, who is one of Trump’s most vocal supporters and a key defender of the president in the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

“People are tired of the vitriol in Washington, on both sides,” he added.

“It isn’t just Jim Jordan. It’s the vitriol back and forth and the lack of ability to roll up your sleeves and get something done for the American people,” he added.

Gibbs would have an uphill battle in a race against Jordan, who overwhelmingly won reelection in 2018 and represents a district that went for Trump by a margin of 33 points in the 2016 election.

He told the Blade that constituents in the district want to see legislation get passed, not politicking in support of the president.

“Legislation is not wrestling. It isn’t pin and get points. Jim Jordan believes it’s wrestling,” Gibbs said, a reference to the lawmaker's history as a state wrestling champion.

Gibbs is not alone in his desire to take on Jordan for his seat. If he enters the race, Gibbs would join Democrats Shannon Freshour, Mike Larsen and Jeffrey Sites in challenging the longtime congressman.