2020 Dems slam Trump decision on West Bank settlements

Several Democrats running for president in 2020 hammered the Trump administration’s Monday declaration that it will no longer consider Israeli settlements in the West Bank to be illegal, a move they said would hinder peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians.

“This decision harms the cause of diplomacy, takes us further away from the hope of a two-state solution, and will only further inflame tensions in the region. It’s not about peace or security. It is not about being pro-Israel. It is about undercutting Israel’s future in service of Trump’s personal politics,” former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenMost Americans break with Trump on Ukraine, but just 45 percent think he should be removed: poll Democrats release two new transcripts ahead of next public impeachment hearings Press: Ukraine's not the only outrage MORE’s campaign said in a statement to Jewish Insider.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenRahm Emanuel: Bloomberg, Patrick entering race will allow Democrats to have 'ideas primary' Feehery: Pivoting to infrastructure could help heal post-impeachment wounds Jayapal hits back at Biden on marijuana 'prohibition' MORE (D-Mass.), a top progressive in the primary field, said she would reverse the policy if elected and rededicate the U.S.’s efforts to a two-state solution.

“Another blatantly ideological attempt by the Trump administration to distract from its failures in the region. Not only do these settlements violate international law—they make peace harder to achieve,” she tweeted.

“Israeli settlements in occupied territory are illegal. This is clear from international law and multiple United Nations resolutions. Once again, Mr. Trump is isolating the United States and undermining diplomacy by pandering to his extremist base,” added Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersRahm Emanuel: Bloomberg, Patrick entering race will allow Democrats to have 'ideas primary' Feehery: Pivoting to infrastructure could help heal post-impeachment wounds Jayapal hits back at Biden on marijuana 'prohibition' MORE (I-Vt.).

South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegThe Memo: Centrists change tone of Democratic race Poll: Biden holds 20-point lead in South Carolina Sanders reclaims second place in new 2020 poll MORE, who is surging in early state polls, said the decision marked “a significant step backward in our efforts to achieve a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” while Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardSanders reclaims second place in new 2020 poll New poll catapults Buttigieg to frontrunner position in Iowa Deval Patrick: a short runway, but potential to get airborne MORE (D-Hawaii), a fellow veteran who served in the Middle East, said Tuesday the declaration “[threw] out four decades of US policy.”

Other 2020 Democrats also came out against the announcement, maintaining that it was a reversal of U.S. policy that would place yet another roadblock in peace negotiations on an issue already considered a third rail of American foreign policy.

These settlements are a clear violation of international law and push us further away from a two-state solution.



Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoDemocrats release two new transcripts ahead of next public impeachment hearings McConnell urges Trump to voice support for Hong Kong protesters Overnight Defense — Presented by Boeing — Stopgap spending bill includes military pay raise | Schumer presses Pentagon to protect impeachment witnesses | US ends civil-nuclear waiver in Iran MORE announced the new policy Monday, marking a 1978 memorandum establishing American talking points related to Israeli civilian-settlement activity in areas occupied by Israel, which included the West Bank, the Gaza Strip, Sinai in Egypt and the Golan Heights in Syria.

“In 1978, the Carter administration categorically concluded that Israel’s establishment of civilian settlements was inconsistent with international law,” Pompeo said on Monday. “However, in 1981, President Reagan disagreed with that resolution and stated that he didn’t believe that the settlements were inherently illegal.

“...this administration agrees with President Reagan,” he added.

Israel occupied the West Bank of the Jordan Valley following the 1967 War. There are an estimated 700,000 Israelis living in communities across the territories, land which Palestinians demand would constitute a country of their own in a potential two-state solution. Critics say settlement expansion threatens the territorial contiguity and would make forming a state of Palestine increasingly difficult.

Support for Israel has historically been a bipartisan issue, though Democrats have appeared increasingly willing to criticize Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Benjamin (Bibi) NetanyahuMORE and his policies in the West Bank and Gaza Strip as an activist base demands an increased focus on human rights issues.