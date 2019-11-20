Trump campaign resurrects socialism warning ahead of Democratic debate

President Trump Donald John TrumpDem senator says Zelensky was 'feeling the pressure' to probe Bidens 2020 Dems slam Trump decision on West Bank settlements Trump calls latest impeachment hearings 'a great day for Republicans' MORE's 2020 reelection campaign will fly a banner above Atlanta ahead of Wednesday night’s Democratic debate decrying the party’s “socialist” policies, continuing a tactic used earlier this year.

The campaign announced that the flyover will take place twice throughout the day and feature a message reading “Democrats’ socialism will destroy Atlanta jobs.” The banner will fly across the city from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.

The Trump campaign flew similar banners over both Westerville, Ohio, and Houston on the day of past Democratic debates in those cities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The campaign also plans to take out a full-page ad in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution featuring an image of Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann Warren2020 Dems slam Trump decision on West Bank settlements Sanders doubles down on Bolivia 'coup,' few follow suit Overnight Health Care: GOP senator says drug price action unlikely this year | House panel weighs ban on flavored e-cigs | New York sues Juul MORE (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders2020 Dems slam Trump decision on West Bank settlements Sanders doubles down on Bolivia 'coup,' few follow suit Overnight Health Care: GOP senator says drug price action unlikely this year | House panel weighs ban on flavored e-cigs | New York sues Juul MORE (I-Vt.), and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden2020 Dems slam Trump decision on West Bank settlements Trump calls latest impeachment hearings 'a great day for Republicans' Overnight Health Care: GOP senator says drug price action unlikely this year | House panel weighs ban on flavored e-cigs | New York sues Juul MORE, who are widely considered the 2020 Democratic presidential field's frontrunners.

“Big government socialism will wreck the economy,” the campaign ad states.

Trump and his campaign have used the term "socialism" as a primary talking point to attack progressive policies such as “Medicare for All,” the Green New Deal and other prominent Democratic talking points.

Ten Democrats will take the stage in Atlanta Wednesday for the latest of the party's 12 planned presidential primary debates.