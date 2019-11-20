Wayne Messam suspends Democratic presidential campaign

Miramar, Fla. Mayor Wayne Messam Wayne Martin MessamThe Memo: What the leading 2020 Dems need to do Wayne Messam raised this quarter for presidential run The Hill's 12:30 Report: Hunter Biden speaks out amid Ukraine controversy MORE announced Wednesday that he was suspending his 2020 Democratic presidential campaign.

"Although the campaign goal of becoming President was not realized at this moment, I could not be more thankful for the many supporters including my family, friends and so many Americans I have had the awesome opportunity to meet on the campaign trail all over this nation," Messam said in a Medium post.

“I am Suspending My 2020 Presidential Campaign But I’m Not Finished Yet” by @WAYNEMESSAMhttps://t.co/Isdb7jGlya — Wayne Messam (@WayneMessam) November 20, 2019

Messam also said he would "continue to be engaged" in the election cycle to "ensure that we defeat Donald Trump Donald John TrumpDem senator says Zelensky was 'feeling the pressure' to probe Bidens 2020 Dems slam Trump decision on West Bank settlements Trump calls latest impeachment hearings 'a great day for Republicans' MORE."

"I intend to be a factor to mobilize our state for the Democratic Party Nominee. The stakes are too high and the American people cannot afford four more years of tyranny and disrespect of our Constitution," he said.

The mayor failed to make a significant impression in the polls and did not appear in any of the Democratic debates.

Messam did not appear to be seriously campaigning in recent months, and went without an active campaign Facebook ad since August.

His campaign initially reported raising just $5 and spending no money in the third quarter of 2019. In an amended filing, his campaign said it raised approximately $15,000 and spent roughly $11,000 in the three-month period.

Messam noted in the post on Wednesday that he was the first candidate to call for complete student loan debt forgiveness.

He added that he would continue to serve Miramar as its mayor.

"There are many rumors concerning my next steps in service and they are just that, rumors. I will continue to serve our great City of Miramar, Broward County, the State of Florida and these United States of America," he said.

--This report was updated at 11:45 a.m.