Poll: Biden leads Warren by 8 points

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden2020 Dems slam Trump decision on West Bank settlements Trump calls latest impeachment hearings 'a great day for Republicans' Overnight Health Care: GOP senator says drug price action unlikely this year | House panel weighs ban on flavored e-cigs | New York sues Juul MORE leads Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann Warren2020 Dems slam Trump decision on West Bank settlements Sanders doubles down on Bolivia 'coup,' few follow suit Overnight Health Care: GOP senator says drug price action unlikely this year | House panel weighs ban on flavored e-cigs | New York sues Juul MORE (D-Mass.) by 8 percentage points in this week’s national Economist/YouGov poll.

Thirty percent of Democrats planning on voting in the Democratic primary or caucus said they would back Biden if the election was today, compared to 22 percent who supported Warren. The two candidates have been competing for the top spot in the weekly poll.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders2020 Dems slam Trump decision on West Bank settlements Sanders doubles down on Bolivia 'coup,' few follow suit Overnight Health Care: GOP senator says drug price action unlikely this year | House panel weighs ban on flavored e-cigs | New York sues Juul MORE (I-Vt.) was the only other candidate who received double digit support, ranking at 12 percent, followed by South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul Buttigieg2020 Dems slam Trump decision on West Bank settlements Overnight Health Care: GOP senator says drug price action unlikely this year | House panel weighs ban on flavored e-cigs | New York sues Juul Buttigieg surges to 10-point lead in New Hampshire: poll MORE at 9 percent.

Following the front-runners, Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisKamala Harris endorses Christy Smith in bid to fill Katie Hill's seat Poll: Biden holds 11-point lead over Warren in Arizona Poll: Biden and Warren are neck and neck in California MORE (D-Calif.) registered 4 percent, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi Gabbard2020 Dems slam Trump decision on West Bank settlements Sanders reclaims second place in new 2020 poll New poll catapults Buttigieg to frontrunner position in Iowa MORE (D-Hawaii) received 3 percent and entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangYang unveils plan to expand voter access Sanders official predicts health care, climate change will be top issues in fifth Democratic debate Panel: Dem candidates fear Tulsi attacks on debate stage MORE and Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean Klobuchar2020 Dems slam Trump decision on West Bank settlements Sanders official predicts health care, climate change will be top issues in fifth Democratic debate Key Republicans say Biden can break Washington gridlock MORE (D-Minn.) each earned 2 percent support.

Biden maintains the plurality of black and Latino support, with 47 percent of African Americans and 34 percent of Hispanics backing the former vice president. Warren has a 2 percentage point advantage over Biden with white voters.

The two are expected to go head to head in Wednesday’s November debate after trading quips over the past month.

The poll surveyed 1,224 registered voters between Nov. 17 and 19, with a margin of error of 2.9 percent.