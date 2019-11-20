2020 Democrats mark Transgender Day of Remembrance

Multiple Democratic presidential candidates tweeted in support of Transgender Day of Remembrance on Wednesday.

Among those to tweet were former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden2020 Dems slam Trump decision on West Bank settlements Trump calls latest impeachment hearings 'a great day for Republicans' Overnight Health Care: GOP senator says drug price action unlikely this year | House panel weighs ban on flavored e-cigs | New York sues Juul MORE, Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann Warren2020 Dems slam Trump decision on West Bank settlements Sanders doubles down on Bolivia 'coup,' few follow suit Overnight Health Care: GOP senator says drug price action unlikely this year | House panel weighs ban on flavored e-cigs | New York sues Juul MORE (D-Mass.), Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders2020 Dems slam Trump decision on West Bank settlements Sanders doubles down on Bolivia 'coup,' few follow suit Overnight Health Care: GOP senator says drug price action unlikely this year | House panel weighs ban on flavored e-cigs | New York sues Juul MORE (I-Vt.), Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerKrystal Ball issues warning to Biden supporters Sanders official predicts health care, climate change will be top issues in fifth Democratic debate 2020 Democrats seek investigation into 'toxic culture' at NBC ahead of debate MORE (D-N.J.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisKamala Harris endorses Christy Smith in bid to fill Katie Hill's seat Poll: Biden holds 11-point lead over Warren in Arizona Poll: Biden and Warren are neck and neck in California MORE (D-Calif.), former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul Buttigieg2020 Dems slam Trump decision on West Bank settlements Overnight Health Care: GOP senator says drug price action unlikely this year | House panel weighs ban on flavored e-cigs | New York sues Juul Buttigieg surges to 10-point lead in New Hampshire: poll MORE.

Several of the candidates referenced the fact that 22 transgender Americans have been killed this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2019, at least 22 transgender Americans—mostly Black trans women—have been targeted and murdered. We can never stop saying and remembering their names.



On Transgender Day of Remembrance, we must recommit to seeking justice for the lives taken and ending this epidemic. #TDOR — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 20, 2019

At least 22 transgender and gender non-conforming people have been killed in America this year. Tonight, I’m thinking of them and those whose deaths may never be reported. We must all commit to building a country where transgender Americans are safe, equal, and free. https://t.co/mUfDdBLWCD — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) November 20, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

On this Transgender Day of Remembrance, we honor the memory of those we’ve lost—at least 22 trans and gender non-conforming people killed this year—and recommit to ridding this hate-filled violence from our society. Everyone deserves to live open and proud and free without fear. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 20, 2019

On Transgender Day of Remembrance, we #SayTheirNames, and we re-commit to ending this epidemic. #TDoR https://t.co/6mTLM2grTq — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 20, 2019

Castro stated that "91% of murdered transgender people are Black trans women," and "34% of Black trans women live in extreme poverty."

91% of murdered transgender people are Black trans women.



34% of Black trans women live in extreme poverty.



We need to alleviate their struggle to make ends meet—see their humanity— and take action to end the violence they face.#TransDayofRemembrance https://t.co/tQlBAha2qu — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) November 20, 2019

"Hateful acts of anti-trans violence have claimed far too many lives—many whose names we’ll never know," Booker said in his tweet.

"Today we honor them," he continued. "To those who continue to face discrimination & violence due to transphobia: I see you, I love you, & will never stop fighting for you."

Hateful acts of anti-trans violence have claimed far too many lives—many whose names we’ll never know. Today we honor them. To those who continue to face discrimination & violence due to transphobia: I see you, I love you, & will never stop fighting for you. #TDoR2019 — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) November 20, 2019

Transgender Day of Remembrance was first observed in 1999 by transgender advocate Gwendolyn Ann Smith to honor Rita Hester who was killed in 1998. The day is the culmination of Transgender Awareness Week.