Castro: 'Police violence is gun violence too'

Former Housing Secretary Julián Castro, a Democratic presidential contender, touted his plan to reform law enforcement in a new op-ed, writing that police violence and gun violence should be looked at as similar problems.

In a column for Shondaland, Castro wrote that his campaign was putting issues of racial and economic justice at the forefront of his policy proposals.

"I’m the only candidate with a stand-alone plan to reform policing and why I don’t hesitate to say the names of victims," Castro wrote. "Police violence is gun violence too, and we must speak out for Black and Brown people who often don’t have an effective first chance at life."

"Our campaign for the presidency has been a little different. We’ve been bold in the pursuit of justice and fearless in the fight for progress. We’ve put front and center the challenges and aspirations of the most marginalized communities and most vulnerable people," he continued.

Castro, whose campaign has lagged in the polls despite fiery performances at the Democratic debates, failed to qualify for Wednesday night's debate in Atlanta after previously qualifying for the October debate.

His campaign laid off staff in South Carolina and New Hampshire earlier this month, signaling that his struggling bid for the White House is narrowing its path to victory.