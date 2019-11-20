Jewish Democratic group launches ad 'Trump is the biggest threat to the safety & security of American Jews'

The Jewish Democratic Council of America (JDCA) released a 2020 campaign ad Tuesday that calls President Trump Donald John TrumpDem senator says Zelensky was 'feeling the pressure' to probe Bidens 2020 Dems slam Trump decision on West Bank settlements Trump calls latest impeachment hearings 'a great day for Republicans' MORE the “biggest threat to the security of American Jews today."

A minute long, the ad includes clips of white supremacists in Charlottesville chanting "The Jews will not replace us" and news coverage of the shooting in the Pittsburgh synagogue that left 11 people dead.

“Jewish Democrats have an obligation to work to defeat Donald Trump in 2020," former Rep. Ron Klein (D-Fla.) said in a statement.

"His words and actions, bigotry and lies directly contribute to increased violence and anti-Semitism in our country."

Also shown is the video is Trump's comments from August when he told reporters "Any Jewish people that vote for a Democrat, I think it shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty."

The ad is part of of a larger JDCA campaign aimed at organizing grassroots movements with the hope of mobilizing Jewish Americans to vote for Democrats in the 2020 election.

Specifically, the advocacy group's efforts will be focused in battleground states, including Florida, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Ohio, Michigan, North Carolina and Wisconsin.