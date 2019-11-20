Booker responds to Onion article mocking Buttigieg over stock photo

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerKrystal Ball issues warning to Biden supporters Sanders official predicts health care, climate change will be top issues in fifth Democratic debate 2020 Democrats seek investigation into 'toxic culture' at NBC ahead of debate MORE (D-N.J.), a 2020 presidential hopeful, on Wednesday wryly replied to a satirization from The Onion about fellow White House contender Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul Buttigieg2020 Dems slam Trump decision on West Bank settlements Overnight Health Care: GOP senator says drug price action unlikely this year | House panel weighs ban on flavored e-cigs | New York sues Juul Buttigieg surges to 10-point lead in New Hampshire: poll MORE, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., after his campaign received pushback over a photo used to promote his new racial justice plan.

Responding to The Onion's piece titled "Cory Booker Taken Aback To Find Dozens Of Pictures Of Himself On Buttigieg Campaign Flyers," the senator tweeted, "It's weird because I've never even been to Kenya."

It's weird because I've never even been to Kenya. https://t.co/gcmipPNIm7 — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) November 20, 2019

The satirical article was published Wednesday after Rep. Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarHillicon Valley: Progressives oppose funding bill over surveillance authority | Senators call for 5G security coordinator | Facebook gets questions over location tracking | Louisiana hit by ransomware attack Progressives oppose spending stopgap measure over surveillance authority extension Omar asks court to apply 'system of compassion' in sentencing man convicted of threatening her MORE (D-Minn.) on Sunday criticized Buttigieg for using a stock photo of a Kenyan woman to promote his new racial justice plan, dubbed the Douglass Plan.

This is not ok or necessary ‍♀️ https://t.co/H9hvQkVWxp — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 17, 2019

The Buttigieg campaign apologized for “any confusion” the photo may have caused and said that using stock photos was standard practice but added that “as our campaign has grown, we have brought all of our web development in-house to guard against mistakes like this.”