Biden campaign emails post-debate fundraising pitch prior to debate

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden2020 Dems slam Trump decision on West Bank settlements Trump calls latest impeachment hearings 'a great day for Republicans' Overnight Health Care: GOP senator says drug price action unlikely this year | House panel weighs ban on flavored e-cigs | New York sues Juul MORE asked supporters if he made them “proud” with his Wednesday night debate performance — about six hours before the debate.

“I’m leaving the fifth Democratic debate now. I hope I made you proud out there and I hope I made it clear to the world why our campaign is so important,” Biden said in a campaign email asking for donations.

The email was sent out a little after 3 p.m. The debate is set to start at 9 p.m.

In his post-debate pitch for donations, Biden tells supporters that "we need more than plans" and bills himself as a leader "ready on day one to get the country back on track and clean up Donald Trump Donald John TrumpDem senator says Zelensky was 'feeling the pressure' to probe Bidens 2020 Dems slam Trump decision on West Bank settlements Trump calls latest impeachment hearings 'a great day for Republicans' MORE's mess."

"We need to reach across the aisle and demand that our leaders do what’s right," he wrote.

About an hour after the initial email was sent, the Biden campaign sent a follow up “oops” email.

“You might have just gotten an email from Joe about just getting off of the debate stage. That’s our bad, team,” it read. “We know Joe is going to make us proud tonight. We were just so excited for it that we accidentally hit send too soon.”

Biden also campaigned off the mistake, asking supporters to chip in to reach a $90,000 fundraising goal before the debate.

Biden, a top-tier candidate, is one of 10 people set to appear on the debate stage in Atlanta. The debate is hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post.

