Biden to tout Obama 'progressive' legacy, electability in debate

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden2020 Dems slam Trump decision on West Bank settlements Trump calls latest impeachment hearings 'a great day for Republicans' Overnight Health Care: GOP senator says drug price action unlikely this year | House panel weighs ban on flavored e-cigs | New York sues Juul MORE will tie himself to former President Obama and tout his electability during Wednesday night's debate, according to senior Biden campaign officials.

"You're going to hear the vice president really make a case for the progressive success of the Obama administration, and the belief that it laid an important foundation for tackling the problems and the challenges that we're facing in the world today," a senior Biden campaign official said, referring specifically to the Affordable Care Act.

Senior campaign officials also said they plan to highlight Biden's foreign policy experience.

"We believe that Americans are looking for a leader, somebody who can put a steady hand on the wheel," the official said. "That's something that you'll hear him talk about in the context of foreign policy."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann Warren2020 Dems slam Trump decision on West Bank settlements Sanders doubles down on Bolivia 'coup,' few follow suit Overnight Health Care: GOP senator says drug price action unlikely this year | House panel weighs ban on flavored e-cigs | New York sues Juul MORE (D-Mass.) and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul Buttigieg2020 Dems slam Trump decision on West Bank settlements Overnight Health Care: GOP senator says drug price action unlikely this year | House panel weighs ban on flavored e-cigs | New York sues Juul Buttigieg surges to 10-point lead in New Hampshire: poll MORE have encroached on Biden's front-runner status, rising in a number of state and national polls.

However, Biden campaign officials brushed off other candidates' recently growing popularity, arguing that Biden's numbers have remained the most consistent out of all the candidates throughout the campaign.

Warren has become the race's progressive front-runner, most notably pushing for a "Medicare for All" system and a wealth tax.

Biden's campaign has repeatedly criticized Warren's health care plan, and in turn, has pushed for building upon ObamaCare.

"You have seen, frankly, from elections in Virginia, and I would even say elections in Louisiana, that running and building on the success of the Affordable Care Act of ObamaCare and not Medicare for All is how we win elections," another senior campaign official said.

Campaign officials also stressed Biden's electability, citing polls showing voters believing Biden is the best candidate to beat President Trump Donald John TrumpDem senator says Zelensky was 'feeling the pressure' to probe Bidens 2020 Dems slam Trump decision on West Bank settlements Trump calls latest impeachment hearings 'a great day for Republicans' MORE in a head-to-head match-up. They also pointed to polling showing that some supporters of other candidates believe Biden is the best chance to defeat Trump.

"Those are gettable voters for us to move in December, in January," a third official said.