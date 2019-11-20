Harris sends message of support for Syracuse students who left campus over racist incidents

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisKamala Harris endorses Christy Smith in bid to fill Katie Hill's seat Poll: Biden holds 11-point lead over Warren in Arizona Poll: Biden and Warren are neck and neck in California MORE (D-Calif.) on Wednesday expressed support for students affected by racist incidents that rocked Syracuse University's campus.

"Syracuse’s faculty and staff must listen to students protesting for more counselors and a safe and inclusive learning environment free from hate," the White House hopeful tweeted.

"When young people stand together, change can happen. #NotAgainSU," she added.

When young people stand together, change can happen. #NotAgainSUhttps://t.co/XQqxNGmVDh — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 20, 2019

Syracuse University said Tuesday that it was tightening its security after a racist manifesto was "AirDropped" to students. The sharing of the manifesto was the latest in a string of racist occurrences on campus.

The university in a statement outlined "urgent" responses it would take to student concerns. These responses include: "additional resources to assure greater safety for our students," "clarity in the Code of Student Conduct," making facility decisions that "support a welcoming and inclusive environment for all students" and "hiring additional staff in significant areas of concern."

"We are by this response immediately committing extensive resources, including more than $1 million for curriculum development, to implement these responses over the next year," the statement said.