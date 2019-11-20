Warren doubles down on pledge to not to give diplomatic posts to donors

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann Warren2020 Dems slam Trump decision on West Bank settlements Sanders doubles down on Bolivia 'coup,' few follow suit Overnight Health Care: GOP senator says drug price action unlikely this year | House panel weighs ban on flavored e-cigs | New York sues Juul MORE (D-Mass.) doubled down on her pledge to not give diplomatic posts to big donors during Wednesday night’s debate.

“I’ve taken a pledge. Anyone who gives a big donation, don’t ask to be an ambassador. I ask everyone running for president to join me in that, and not a single person has so far,” Warren said.

Her answer came in the wake of U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland's bombshell testimony earlier in the day as part of the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

“How did Ambassador Sondland get there?” Warren asked, adding that his only qualification was writing a “check for a million dollars.”

Warren announced her pledge to not give ambassador posts to wealthy donors in June when she unveiled a plan to improve the State Department.

She said Wednesday that she hopes other 2020 Democratic candidates will join her in the pledge after Sondland's testimony.

Sondland, a Republican megadonor, testified Wednesday that there was a clear quid pro quo in Trump’s interactions with Ukraine. He had previously denied that Trump leveraged a White House meeting and military aid in return for investigations into Trump’s political rivals.