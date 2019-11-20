Biden: Impeachment hearings show 'Trump doesn't want me to be the nominee'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden2020 Dems slam Trump decision on West Bank settlements Trump calls latest impeachment hearings 'a great day for Republicans' Overnight Health Care: GOP senator says drug price action unlikely this year | House panel weighs ban on flavored e-cigs | New York sues Juul MORE on Wednesday said that he learned from the impeachment hearings on Capitol Hill that President Trump Donald John TrumpDem senator says Zelensky was 'feeling the pressure' to probe Bidens 2020 Dems slam Trump decision on West Bank settlements Trump calls latest impeachment hearings 'a great day for Republicans' MORE and Russian President Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich PutinPutin is making a move while America is distracted 'Old World' demons are stirring again Former US envoy Samantha Power: Trump finding 'new ways to compensate Putin for election interference' MORE do not want him to be the Democratic presidential nominee.

"I've learned something from these impeachment trials — I've learned that Donald Trump doesn't want me to be the nominee," Biden told the audience at the fifth Democratic presidential debate in Atlanta.

"Vladimir Putin doesn’t want me to be president," he added.

The former vice president continued to push his electability argument, saying that he is the candidate with the best chance of beating Trump one-on-one.

A number of polls have shown Biden defeating Trump in a head-to-head match-up in key battleground states.

Biden's comments follow the second day of public testimony this week in the ongoing impeachment inquiry into Trump's dealings with Ukraine.

Wednesday saw bombshell testimony from U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland Gordon SondlandTrump calls latest impeachment hearings 'a great day for Republicans' The Memo: GOP plays risky game with attacks on Vindman Five things to know about Tuesday's impeachment hearings MORE, who confirmed that Trump pressured Ukrainian leaders to investigate Biden and his son Hunter Biden, by dangling a meeting and a phone call with the country's new president.

Sondland also said that Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiDem senator says Zelensky was 'feeling the pressure' to probe Bidens Trump calls latest impeachment hearings 'a great day for Republicans' Five things to know about Tuesday's impeachment hearings MORE, told U.S. officials in Ukraine that he wanted a public statement from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “committing to investigations of Burisma and the 2016 election.”