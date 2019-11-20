Democratic debate kicks off with all-female panel of moderators

The fifth Democratic primary debate kicked off Wednesday night, featuring the first all-female panel of moderators of the 2020 campaign cycle.

Rachel Maddow Rachel Anne MaddowSanders official predicts health care, climate change will be top issues in fifth Democratic debate Krystal Ball accuses Democrats of having 'zero moral authority' amid impeachment inquiry Biden town hall on CNN finishes third in cable news race MORE, host of “The Rachel Maddow Show” on MSNBC; Andrea Mitchell, host of “Andrea Mitchell Reports” on MSNBC and NBC News chief foreign affairs correspondent; Kristen Welker, NBC News White House correspondent; and Ashley Parker, Washington Post White House reporter moderated the debate, which was hosted jointly by MSNBC and The Washington Post.

In January 2016, Trish Regan and Sandra Smith moderated a Republican presidential debate on the Fox Business Network. Gwen Ifill and Judy Woodruff of PBS co-moderated a Democratic debate in February 2016, according to Vox.

ADVERTISEMENT

Audiences at home were quick to celebrate the team of women.

SQUAD GOALS #DemDebate



The first all female moderator panel in Debate history. pic.twitter.com/X8EvNuZGes — Arielle Mitropoulos (@AMitrops) November 20, 2019

Gotta say, it is really nice to see the all-female moderator lineup #DemDebate — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) November 20, 2019

OH I am ALL IN on this all-female moderator panel #DemDebate — Joanne Norell (@jvnorelli) November 20, 2019

Seeing an all-female moderator panel is beautiful #DemDebate — Alexis (@alexiscole) November 20, 2019

Earlier this year, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) announced that each debate it holds it will have at least one female moderator.

"We have taken an innovative and inclusive approach to debates so that we reach the widest audience and give our historically large field of candidates a fair chance to make their case to the American people," DNC senior adviser Mary Beth Cahill told Refinery29 at the time of the announcement.

Ten presidential hopefuls faced off Wednesday night in Atlanta: former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden2020 Dems slam Trump decision on West Bank settlements Trump calls latest impeachment hearings 'a great day for Republicans' Overnight Health Care: GOP senator says drug price action unlikely this year | House panel weighs ban on flavored e-cigs | New York sues Juul MORE, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul Buttigieg2020 Dems slam Trump decision on West Bank settlements Overnight Health Care: GOP senator says drug price action unlikely this year | House panel weighs ban on flavored e-cigs | New York sues Juul Buttigieg surges to 10-point lead in New Hampshire: poll MORE, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann Warren2020 Dems slam Trump decision on West Bank settlements Sanders doubles down on Bolivia 'coup,' few follow suit Overnight Health Care: GOP senator says drug price action unlikely this year | House panel weighs ban on flavored e-cigs | New York sues Juul MORE (D-Mass.), Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders2020 Dems slam Trump decision on West Bank settlements Sanders doubles down on Bolivia 'coup,' few follow suit Overnight Health Care: GOP senator says drug price action unlikely this year | House panel weighs ban on flavored e-cigs | New York sues Juul MORE (I-Vt.), Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisKamala Harris endorses Christy Smith in bid to fill Katie Hill's seat Poll: Biden holds 11-point lead over Warren in Arizona Poll: Biden and Warren are neck and neck in California MORE (D-Calif.), Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean Klobuchar2020 Dems slam Trump decision on West Bank settlements Sanders official predicts health care, climate change will be top issues in fifth Democratic debate Key Republicans say Biden can break Washington gridlock MORE (D-Minn.), Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerKrystal Ball issues warning to Biden supporters Sanders official predicts health care, climate change will be top issues in fifth Democratic debate 2020 Democrats seek investigation into 'toxic culture' at NBC ahead of debate MORE (D-N.J.), former tech executive Andrew Yang Andrew YangYang unveils plan to expand voter access Sanders official predicts health care, climate change will be top issues in fifth Democratic debate Panel: Dem candidates fear Tulsi attacks on debate stage MORE, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi Gabbard2020 Dems slam Trump decision on West Bank settlements Sanders reclaims second place in new 2020 poll New poll catapults Buttigieg to frontrunner position in Iowa MORE (D-Hawaii) and billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerSanders official predicts health care, climate change will be top issues in fifth Democratic debate Poll: Biden holds 20-point lead in South Carolina Sanders reclaims second place in new 2020 poll MORE — all of whom are hoping for breakout moments of their own.