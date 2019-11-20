Klobuchar shuts down idea a woman can't beat Trump: 'Pelosi does it every day'

Sen. Amy KlobucharAmy Jean Klobuchar2020 Dems slam Trump decision on West Bank settlements Sanders official predicts health care, climate change will be top issues in fifth Democratic debate Key Republicans say Biden can break Washington gridlock MORE (D-Minn.) shut down the idea that a woman cannot beat President TrumpDonald John TrumpDem senator says Zelensky was 'feeling the pressure' to probe Bidens 2020 Dems slam Trump decision on West Bank settlements Trump calls latest impeachment hearings 'a great day for Republicans' MORE, citing House Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiOvernight Health Care: GOP senator says drug price action unlikely this year | House panel weighs ban on flavored e-cigs | New York sues Juul Five things to know about Tuesday's impeachment hearings McConnell hopes Senate impeachment trial 'not too lengthy a process' MORE's (D-Calif.), on Thursday at the Democratic primary debate in Atlanta.
"Women are held to a higher standard," Klobuchar said. "Otherwise, we could play a game called name your favorite woman president, which we can't do because it has all been men."
