Klobuchar shuts down idea a woman can't beat Trump: 'Pelosi does it every day'

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) shut down the idea that a woman cannot beat President Trump, citing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.), on Thursday at the Democratic primary debate in Atlanta.

"Women are held to a higher standard," Klobuchar said. "Otherwise, we could play a game called name your favorite woman president, which we can't do because it has all been men."

"And if you think a woman can't beat Donald Trump, Nancy Pelosi does it every single day," she continued.

Amy Klobuchar: "Women are held to a higher standard. Otherwise, we could play a game called name your favorite woman president ... and if you think a woman can't beat Donald Trump, Nancy Pelosi does it every single day." pic.twitter.com/qgUZdiVaKk — Axios (@axios) November 21, 2019

Klobuchar was expanding on comments she made earlier this month on CNN, saying women candidates are held to a higher standard than male candidates.

“Of the women on the stage, I’m focusing here on my fellow women senators, Sens. Harris and Warren and myself, do I think we would be standing on that stage if we had the experience that he had? No, I don’t,” Klobuchar said.

Klobuchar and Buttigieg are both from the midwest and have presented themselves as moderates in the primary.