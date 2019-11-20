Yang jokes first thing he'd say to Putin as president is 'Sorry I beat your guy'

Andrew Yang Andrew YangYang unveils plan to expand voter access Sanders official predicts health care, climate change will be top issues in fifth Democratic debate Panel: Dem candidates fear Tulsi attacks on debate stage MORE joked on Wednesday that if he's elected president in 2020, his first words to Russian President Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich PutinPutin is making a move while America is distracted 'Old World' demons are stirring again Former US envoy Samantha Power: Trump finding 'new ways to compensate Putin for election interference' MORE would offer condolences.

"Sorry I beat your guy," Yang said during the fifth Democratic debate when asked what he would say in his first call with Putin.

WATCH: Andrew Yang says his first statement to President Putin if elected to office would be, "sorry I beat your guy." #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/YPvzfrIiiH — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 21, 2019

The remark was a reference to President Trump Donald John TrumpDem senator says Zelensky was 'feeling the pressure' to probe Bidens 2020 Dems slam Trump decision on West Bank settlements Trump calls latest impeachment hearings 'a great day for Republicans' MORE, who has repeatedly heaped praise on Putin and whose 2016 presidential victory was at the center of a years-long investigation into whether Russian officials sought to interfere in the U.S. political process.

Yang said that Russia's interference in American democracy would also be a key topic of discussion in a phone call with Putin.

"I would say the days of meddling in our elections are over," Yang, a former tech executive, said.

National security officials have already warned that Moscow is taking steps to meddle in the 2020 presidential race.