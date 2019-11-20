Yang says white supremacist violence should be designated domestic terrorism

Tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangYang unveils plan to expand voter access Sanders official predicts health care, climate change will be top issues in fifth Democratic debate Panel: Dem candidates fear Tulsi attacks on debate stage MORE said Wednesday during the Democratic presidential debate that he would designate white supremacist violence as domestic terrorism.

Yang’s answer was in response to a question on how to fight the rise of white supremacy.

Designating white supremacist violence as domestic terrorism would be the first step in curbing the issue, Yang said.

He said leaders have to “start finding a way” to turn boys into “healthy strong young men” with “healthy paths forward.”

His answer expands on Yang’s proposal to fight the rise of white nationalism and extremism, in which he says he would instruct the Department of Justice to treat white nationalism and domestic terrorism as a “central focus.”

His proposal also calls for increasing the budget for fighting domestic terrorism.