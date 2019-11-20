Biden forgets Harris exists

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden2020 Dems slam Trump decision on West Bank settlements Trump calls latest impeachment hearings 'a great day for Republicans' Overnight Health Care: GOP senator says drug price action unlikely this year | House panel weighs ban on flavored e-cigs | New York sues Juul MORE claimed at the fifth Democratic presidential debate on Wednesday that his 2020 bid had been endorsed by the only black woman ever elected to the U.S. Senate.

The only problem? Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisKamala Harris endorses Christy Smith in bid to fill Katie Hill's seat Poll: Biden holds 11-point lead over Warren in Arizona Poll: Biden and Warren are neck and neck in California MORE (D-Calif.), another black woman and rival for the Democratic presidential nomination, was standing just a few feet away from him. And she certainly hasn't offered Biden her endorsement.

"I'm right here!" Harris said, throwing up her arms before breaking out in laughter along with the rest of the debate audience.

BIDEN: “The only African-American woman that’s ever been elected to the U.S. Senate,” supports me.



HARRIS: “Nope. That’s not true. The other one is here.”#DemDebate



pic.twitter.com/2tgZsGjqp8 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 20, 2019

Biden's presidential bid has been endorsed by former Sen. Carol Moseley Braun (D-Ill.), the first black woman to be elected to the U.S. Senate.

Harris became the second black woman elected to the Senate in 2016, a fact that Biden seemingly overlooked on Wednesday as he touted his support from black voters.

Harris is of mixed ancestry, the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and from India.

Harris was quick to point out the oversight on Twitter.

"Proud to be the second Black woman elected to the U.S. Senate. #DemDebate" the senator tweeted.