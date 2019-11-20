Warren on anti-abortion Democrats: 'I'm not here to drive anyone out of this party'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann Warren2020 Dems slam Trump decision on West Bank settlements Sanders doubles down on Bolivia 'coup,' few follow suit Overnight Health Care: GOP senator says drug price action unlikely this year | House panel weighs ban on flavored e-cigs | New York sues Juul MORE (D-Mass.) declined to say there is no room within the Democratic Party for politicians opposed to abortion rights.

“I'm not here to drive anyone out of this party, I’m not here to try to build fences,” Warren said at Wednesday night’s primary debate when asked about Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D), who won reelection this week in a tight race.

When pushed on whether there was room within the party for Bel Edwards, Warren said, “I have made clear what I think the Democratic Party stands for.”

Warren and virtually all of the 2020 Democratic contenders are staunch advocates of abortion rights.

Bel Edwards describes himself as "pro-life" and earlier this year signed a bill limiting abortion rights in his state. Several conservative governors have implemented restrictions on abortion access this year, but Bel Edwards is the only Democrat.

The Louisiana law would prohibit physicians from performing abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which could occur before a woman knows she is pregnant. Those laws are seen as part of a broader campaign to spark a Supreme Court review of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion.

Bel Edwards's action has raised questions within the Democratic Party about the few remaining Democratic public officials and candidates who oppose abortion rights. Some abortion rights advocates say there should not be room in the party for candidates opposed to abortion. But other Democrats say the party should not have a litmus test on the issue.

Earlier this week, the Democratic Attorneys General Association said they would only back candidates who support abortion rights.