Here's what searches spiked on Google in response to Democrats' debate

Ten Democratic presidential candidates descended on Atlanta Wednesday night for the fifth 2020 primary debate.

The White House contenders debated a litany of issues, from abortion to trade policy to the House’s impeachment investigation.

Here are the searches that spiked on Google in response to the debate.

Moderators

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Rachel Anne MaddowSanders official predicts health care, climate change will be top issues in fifth Democratic debate Krystal Ball accuses Democrats of having 'zero moral authority' amid impeachment inquiry Biden town hall on CNN finishes third in cable news race MORE was the most-searched moderator of Wednesday’s all-female panel. Searches for the “Rachel Maddow Show” host surged past those for NBC News’s Andrea Mitchell and Kristen Welker, and The Washington Post’s Ashley Parker.

Height

Since the debate began, searches also rose inquiring about the height of the 2020 candidates. South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul Buttigieg2020 Dems slam Trump decision on West Bank settlements Overnight Health Care: GOP senator says drug price action unlikely this year | House panel weighs ban on flavored e-cigs | New York sues Juul Buttigieg surges to 10-point lead in New Hampshire: poll MORE was the most-searched in the category, followed by Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi Gabbard2020 Dems slam Trump decision on West Bank settlements Sanders reclaims second place in new 2020 poll New poll catapults Buttigieg to frontrunner position in Iowa MORE (D-Hawaii), former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden2020 Dems slam Trump decision on West Bank settlements Trump calls latest impeachment hearings 'a great day for Republicans' Overnight Health Care: GOP senator says drug price action unlikely this year | House panel weighs ban on flavored e-cigs | New York sues Juul MORE and Sens. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerKrystal Ball issues warning to Biden supporters Sanders official predicts health care, climate change will be top issues in fifth Democratic debate 2020 Democrats seek investigation into 'toxic culture' at NBC ahead of debate MORE (D-N.J.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean Klobuchar2020 Dems slam Trump decision on West Bank settlements Sanders official predicts health care, climate change will be top issues in fifth Democratic debate Key Republicans say Biden can break Washington gridlock MORE (D-Minn.).

Education

Searches spiked for “What is a Rhodes scholar?” during the debate. Buttigieg and Booker were both Rhodes scholars before entering politics, which Booker pointed out during the debate.

“What is a Rhodes scholar?” has spiked +450% during the debate (both Booker and Buttigieg are Rhodes scholars)



More data: https://t.co/I0WiP7r7bt — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) November 20, 2019

Other

Searches for Eureka, Calif., and fact-checking also skyrocketed during the debate.

Eureka, CA, is the top place searching for the #DemDebate since it started. Followed by Burlington, VT



Check out the data for yourself:https://t.co/8a6wjGU5Vh pic.twitter.com/Mmm2prfccy — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) November 20, 2019