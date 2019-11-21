Poll: Biden holds 10-point lead over Warren in New York

A new Siena College poll shows that former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenFive takeaways from the Democratic debate As Buttigieg rises, Biden is still the target Leading Democrats largely pull punches at debate MORE has a 10-point lead over Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenFive takeaways from the Democratic debate As Buttigieg rises, Biden is still the target Leading Democrats largely pull punches at debate MORE (D-Mass.).

Biden received 24 percent of the vote, Warren captured 14 percent with Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersFive takeaways from the Democratic debate As Buttigieg rises, Biden is still the target Leading Democrats largely pull punches at debate MORE (I-Vt.) right behind at 13 percent. No other Democratic candidate was in the double digits.

Like in South Carolina, where a recent survey from Quinnipiac University Poll shows Biden with a commanding 20-point lead over Warren, Biden dominated when it came to gathering the black vote, getting 38 percent of the black vote in New York.

Conversely, Warren struggled mightily in the Empire State with black voters, receiving only 2 percent of the black vote.

Sanders also did better than Warren with black voters, securing 14 percent of those voters.

New York's Democratic primary is April 28.