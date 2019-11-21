Castro campaign claims fundraising boost despite not taking the stage with fellow 2020 Democrats

By Jessica Campisi - 11/21/19 01:15 PM EST
 
Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro’s 2020 campaign said it saw a boost in fundraising after Wednesday night’s primary debate — despite the fact that he didn’t qualify to take the stage with 10 of his fellow White House contenders.

Castro’s national press secretary, Sawyer Hackett, tweeted Wednesday night that the 2020 candidate had “raised more money than either of the last two debates,” — both of which he participated in — making for the “biggest fundraising day of the month for #TeamJulián.” 

It is unclear how much money the campaign pulled in since last night’s debate. Castro’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.

Castro’s name, as well as the hashtag #JulianDebates, was trending on Twitter Wednesday night as the former Housing and Urban Development secretary followed along to the debate in real time and tweeted answers to questions as they were asked.

Candidates had to poll at 3 percent or higher in four qualifying state or national polls to qualify for the Atlanta faceoff. Candidates were also required to receive donations from at least 165,000 donors, with at least 600 donors in at least 20 states.

