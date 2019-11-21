Poll: Biden and Sanders tied nationally, followed by Warren

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenFive takeaways from the Democratic debate As Buttigieg rises, Biden is still the target Leading Democrats largely pull punches at debate MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) are leading the Democratic presidential primary field in a new national poll, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenFive takeaways from the Democratic debate As Buttigieg rises, Biden is still the target Leading Democrats largely pull punches at debate MORE (D-Mass.) following in third place.

The Emerson poll released Thursday found Biden and Sanders each with the support of 27 percent of Democratic primary voters, with Warren following at 20 percent support. No other candidate received double-digit support in the poll.

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegFive takeaways from the Democratic debate As Buttigieg rises, Biden is still the target Gabbard, Buttigieg battle over use of military in Mexico MORE (D) was supported by 7 percent of registered voters in the poll, and entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangYang says white supremacist violence should be designated domestic terrorism Yang jokes first thing he'd say to Putin as president is 'Sorry I beat your guy' Steyer, Gabbard and Yang shut out of early minutes of Democratic debate MORE was supported by 4 percent.

Sanders's support increased by 2 percentage points since October in the poll, and Warren's support decreased by 1 percentage point, while Biden's remained steady.

“Biden and Sanders continue to hold their bases, which should concern Warren, as she has waited for one of the front runners to slip these past few months — yet, their support seems to be crystalizing,” Emerson Polling Director Spencer Kimball said in a statement.

Sanders in recent weeks has secured key endorsements from progressives including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezSteyer, Biden clash over climate credentials Trump tax breaks for low-income neighborhoods draw scrutiny Sanders doubles down on Bolivia 'coup,' few follow suit MORE (D-N.Y.), Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarBooker responds to Onion article mocking Buttigieg over stock photo Hillicon Valley: Progressives oppose funding bill over surveillance authority | Senators call for 5G security coordinator | Facebook gets questions over location tracking | Louisiana hit by ransomware attack Progressives oppose spending stopgap measure over surveillance authority extension MORE (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibHillicon Valley: Progressives oppose funding bill over surveillance authority | Senators call for 5G security coordinator | Facebook gets questions over location tracking | Louisiana hit by ransomware attack Progressives oppose spending stopgap measure over surveillance authority extension Ayanna Pressley introduces extensive criminal justice reform resolution MORE (D-Mich.). Rep. Ayanna Pressley Ayanna PressleyAyanna Pressley introduces extensive criminal justice reform resolution Ocasio-Cortez jabs 'plutocratic' late entrants to 2020 field Justice Democrats official denies that progressives struggle with electability MORE (D-Mass.) broke from the group of freshman lawmakers to endorse Warren.

Researchers surveyed 468 Democratic primary voters Nov. 17–20. The results have a margin of error of 4.5 percentage points.

