Trump campaign releases 'Bull-Schiff' T-shirts

President Trump Donald John TrumpFive takeaways from the Democratic debate As Buttigieg rises, Biden is still the target Leading Democrats largely pull punches at debate MORE’s reelection campaign released “Bull-Schiff” T-shirts Thursday, referencing the House Intelligence Committee chairman as the impeachment inquiry continues.

The campaign launched the T-shirt, featuring the text “Bull-” in front of a caricature of Rep. Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffNunes's facial expression right before lawmakers took break from Sondland testimony goes viral Sondland brings impeachment inquiry to White House doorstep Maloney wins House Oversight gavel MORE’s (D-Calif.) face and other designs during the impeachment hearing Thursday. The description for the $30 T-shirt states, “Don’t let Adam Schiff get away with the bull-Schiff Ukrainian investigation.”

“Americans can plainly see the Bull Schiff that’s going on in the sham impeachment hearings and now they can make their feelings known with these great new t-shirts,” Brad Parscale Bradley (Brad) James ParscaleMORE, Trump campaign manager, said in a campaign release. “President Trump’s supporters aren’t shy about expressing their opinions and we know they will just love these new designs.”

The other new T-shirts feature text that says “America First,” “Border Wall Construction Co.” and “Trump 45 - It Ain’t a Mistake Snowflake.”

The campaign announced the T-shirts as Fiona Hill, the former National Security Council senior director for Europe and Russia, and David Holmes, an embassy staffer in Kyiv, continued their testimony Thursday in front of the House Intelligence Committee as part of the impeachment inquiry.

Schiff is leading the hearings, in which several former and current Trump officials have publicly testified the last two weeks about the White House’s relationship with Ukraine.

The House launched the impeachment inquiry into the president after a whistleblower reported that Trump asked the Ukrainian president to look into his political opponent Joe Biden Joe BidenFive takeaways from the Democratic debate As Buttigieg rises, Biden is still the target Leading Democrats largely pull punches at debate MORE.

The Trump campaign also created T-shirts with the phrase “Get Over It” last month, based on comments made by acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney John (Mick) Michael MulvaneyDefense official testifies Ukraine was aware of issues with aid in July Sondland brings impeachment inquiry to White House doorstep Overnight Defense — Presented by Boeing — Senate eyes sending stopgap spending bill back to House | Sondland delivers bombshell impeachment testimony | Pentagon deputy says he didn't try to block official's testimony MORE. Mulvaney told reporters at a press conference in October to “get over it” that there is “going to be political influence in foreign policy.”