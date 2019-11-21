Poll: Trump edges Biden, trails Sanders in neck-and-neck matchups

President Trump Donald John TrumpFive takeaways from the Democratic debate As Buttigieg rises, Biden is still the target Leading Democrats largely pull punches at debate MORE has a narrow lead over former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenFive takeaways from the Democratic debate As Buttigieg rises, Biden is still the target Leading Democrats largely pull punches at debate MORE and barely trails Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersFive takeaways from the Democratic debate As Buttigieg rises, Biden is still the target Leading Democrats largely pull punches at debate MORE (I-Vt.) in two neck and neck hypothetical match-ups for the 2020 presidential race, according to a new Emerson College poll released Thursday.

Trump edges out Biden 51-49 among registered voters in the poll while trailing Sanders 50-49, both margins that fall within the survey's margin of error. Trump and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenFive takeaways from the Democratic debate As Buttigieg rises, Biden is still the target Leading Democrats largely pull punches at debate MORE (D-Mass.) are also deadlocked at 50-50.

The president has a 4-point lead over South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegFive takeaways from the Democratic debate As Buttigieg rises, Biden is still the target Gabbard, Buttigieg battle over use of military in Mexico MORE, the final Democrat polled in a match-up with Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump is buoyed by a rising approval rate; the latest Emerson poll shows him slightly above water, with 48 percent of registered voters approving of the job he’s doing and 47 percent disapproving. The president held a 43 percent approval rating in the same poll last month.

In another positive sign for the president, Biden, Sanders and Warren all held slim 2-point leads over Trump in October’s poll.

The poll comes as the White House is embroiled in the House’s impeachment investigation into Trump’s dealings with Ukraine. Voters are slightly opposed to impeaching Trump, with 45 percent in opposition and 43 percent in support.

The results, which mark a reversal from October, are largely driven by independents, who supported impeachment by a 48-39 margin last month and now oppose impeachment by a 49-34 margin.

The Emerson College poll surveyed 1,092 registered voters from Nov. 17-20 and has a margin of error of 2.9 percent.