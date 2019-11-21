Sanders sits down with with comedian for 'Bernie vs. Bernie' interview

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersFive takeaways from the Democratic debate As Buttigieg rises, Biden is still the target Leading Democrats largely pull punches at debate MORE (I-Vt.) appeared alongside a Sanders impersonator, comedian James Adomian, for a special "Bernie vs. Bernie" interview posted Thursday to YouTube.

In the short interview filmed before Wednesday night's debate in Atlanta, Adomian and Sanders quip about several of the senator's top policy issues, including tuition-free college and a federal jobs guarantee, while also touching on lighter fare such as body language and "self care."

"What I said to myself, was, 'We don't get a fair shot in the mainstream media, so I figured, what the heck, what the hey, I would interview myself!'" Adomian added.

At one point in a clip posted to Twitter, Adomian asks Sanders how the Vermont senator achieves the rumpled look sometimes seen on the campaign trail.

"I tried to match the suit. What size is it? I asked for a size 'rumpled,' " Adomian says in the video.

"Size 'rumpled,'" Sanders responds. "Well here's the secret: You gotta sit on the suit. You get into the car, you take it off, you sit on it. Anyone can have a rumpled suit, but there's a real art to rumples."

"It was an honor to talk to myself," Sanders added in his own tweet promoting the video.

It was an honor to talk to myself. https://t.co/UW7ImFAcMO — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 21, 2019

Adomian previously won notoriety online for his impersonation of Sanders debuted during the 2016 election, during which he appeared alongside a comedian impersonating then-candidate Donald Trump Donald John TrumpFive takeaways from the Democratic debate As Buttigieg rises, Biden is still the target Leading Democrats largely pull punches at debate MORE, Anthony Atamanuik, on several television mock debate specials.