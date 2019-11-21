Buttigieg campaign field organizers unionize

South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegFive takeaways from the Democratic debate As Buttigieg rises, Biden is still the target Gabbard, Buttigieg battle over use of military in Mexico MORE’s presidential campaign announced Thursday that it is supporting its field organizers’ efforts to unionize.

Buttigieg’s campaign said it has recognized the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Chapter 2321 as the bargaining unit for staffers holding the title of “Organizer.” The campaign said it was informed of the organizers’ intent to unionize Thursday afternoon.

“We are proud to work for a candidate who has proposed a bold economic agenda that would restore workers’ rights, expand collective bargaining rights, and make it easier for workers to unionize,” said Buttigieg’s campaign manager Mike Schmuhl. “We’ve always said we would live our values and support our staff if they wanted to form a union and today, we are proud to keep that commitment.”

Our team members in the early states and across the country are working hard to make Pete the next President of the United States," he continued. "We're looking forward to sitting down at the bargaining table to ensure they are receiving the great benefits and supportive working conditions that every campaign staffer deserves.”

The unionized staffers said they consider it a “privilege” to work for Buttigieg, and said setting up a dialogue between campaign workers and management would “benefit everyone.”

“We believe in Pete and look forward to an America where all workers have the right to unionize without interference and to collectively bargain for fair pay and benefits,” they wrote in a statement. “Creating a dialogue between campaign workers and management serves to benefit everyone; not only on this particular campaign, but for future campaigns and for individuals who seek to join the profession."

Buttigieg has cast himself as an ally of unions, releasing an economic plan in July that he says would work to increase unionization and protect workers’ rights to collectively bargain.

Democratic presidential candidates have put a premium on gaining support from labor groups as the party works to win back working-class voters who traditionally vote for Democrats but flipped to President Trump Donald John TrumpFive takeaways from the Democratic debate As Buttigieg rises, Biden is still the target Leading Democrats largely pull punches at debate MORE in 2016.

Other presidential campaigns, including those of Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenFive takeaways from the Democratic debate As Buttigieg rises, Biden is still the target Leading Democrats largely pull punches at debate MORE (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersFive takeaways from the Democratic debate As Buttigieg rises, Biden is still the target Leading Democrats largely pull punches at debate MORE (I-Vt.) and former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro, have already unionized.