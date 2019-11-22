Booker, Klobuchar look to turn debate performances into votes

Sens. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBooker hits fundraising threshold for December debate after surge of post-debate donations Bicameral group of Democrats introduces bill to protect immigrant laborers The Hill's Morning Report - Sondland stuns; Dems pull punches in fifth debate MORE (N.J.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharA free college tradeoff — what should the 2020 candidates promise? Booker hits fundraising threshold for December debate after surge of post-debate donations The Hill's Morning Report - Sondland stuns; Dems pull punches in fifth debate MORE (Minn.) are looking to capitalize on their Wednesday night debate performances.

The two candidates both earned strong reviews and are hoping they can somehow turn that into momentum for campaigns that have been overlooked by many voters so far.

Klobuchar is in fifth place in the RealClearPolitics polling average in Iowa, but with just 5.3 percent — well behind the race’s big four: former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg campaign field organizers unionize Harris: Buttigieg comparing 'struggles' between black, LGBTQ communities is 'a bit naive' Poll: Trump edges Biden, trails Sanders in neck and neck match-ups MORE (23.5), Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenKamala Harris receives new Iowa endorsements after debate performance Warren speech in Georgia interrupted by pro-charter school protesters Hillicon Valley: Senators ask Trump to halt Huawei licenses | Warren criticizes Zuckerberg over secret dinner with Trump | Senior DHS cyber official to leave | Dems offer bill on Libra oversight MORE (17.8 percent) and Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersKamala Harris receives new Iowa endorsements after debate performance Wasserman Schultz makes bid for House Appropriations Committee gavel Overnight Health Care: Crunch time for Congress on surprise medical bills | CDC confirms 47 vaping-related deaths | Massachusetts passes flavored tobacco, vaping products ban MORE (17 percent) and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenKamala Harris receives new Iowa endorsements after debate performance Watergate prosecutor says that Sondland testimony was 'tipping point' for Trump Overnight Defense — Presented by Boeing — Deal on defense bill proves elusive | Hill, Holmes offer damaging testimony | Trump vows to block Navy from ousting officer from SEALs MORE (17 percent).

Booker is even further back, with just a 1.8 percent average in Iowa. Nationally, Booker has just a 1.3 percent RealClearPolitics polling average, compared to Klobuchar’s 1.5 percent.

On Wednesday, Booker scored points when he talked about the black vote and later when he questioned Biden over whether he was “high” for his opposition to national marijuana legalization. In a statement that reflected the lack of attention he may feel his campaign has given, Booker, who rose to national prominence as mayor of Newark, N.J., noted to Buttigeig that he is the other Rhodes Scholar winning former mayor on stage.

Klobuchar (Minn.) had her own breakout moment when she talked about her electability. “If you think a woman can’t beat Donald Trump Donald John TrumpWatergate prosecutor says that Sondland testimony was 'tipping point' for Trump In private moment with Trump, Justice Kennedy pushed for Kavanaugh Supreme Court nomination: book Obama: 'Everybody needs to chill out' about differences between 2020 candidates MORE, Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiOvernight Defense — Presented by Boeing — Deal on defense bill proves elusive | Hill, Holmes offer damaging testimony | Trump vows to block Navy from ousting officer from SEALs On The Money: Trump signs short-term spending bill to avoid shutdown | Pelosi casts doubt on USMCA deal in 2019 | California high court strikes down law targeting Trump tax returns Wasserman Schultz makes bid for House Appropriations Committee gavel MORE does it every day,” she said.

Throughout the campaign, both senators have tried to find an opening or a moment to catapult them to the upper tier of the campaign. But Biden and Buttigieg—who has recently surged in Iowa and New Hampshire polls—have largely occupied that space.

The big question looming over the senators’ campaigns on Thursday was how they could turn a strong debate performance into votes in Iowa or New Hampshire.

“Polls indicate that Democratic voters are still open to alternatives,” said Democratic strategist Brad Bannon, adding that both “still have a chance to get through an opening that gets smaller every day.”

Democratic donors offering a postmortem of Wednesday night’s debate said the two at least did enough to keep their campaigns viable.

“They do pretty well on the debate stage but they have to try and translate that beyond these brief appearances,” one major donor said. “I think their performances allow both to keep going for a while and with all this uncertainty in the race, who knows?"

Basil Smikle, who served as the executive director of the New York State Democratic Party and as an aide to Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonDemocratic strategist laments 'low bar' for Biden debate performance Wasserman Schultz makes bid for House Appropriations Committee gavel Trump to hold campaign rally in Pennsylvania next month MORE, said Booker’s swipes at Biden “could help him get to the next debate stage if not a more substantial bump in the polls which has been elusive.”

Klobuchar, he said, “needed to reassert herself as the Midwestern moderate with a solid record in opposition to Buttigieg,” who has suddenly become a favorite in Iowa.

Klobuchar, a Minnesotan who has focused much of her campaign on the neighboring state of Iowa— came in 6th in a recent Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom poll in the Hawkeye state.

“She may have appealed to Iowa voters just enough last night to mitigate his rise there,” Smikle said.

While Klobuchar has focused much of her efforts on Iowa, coming off the strong debate performance, she will spend much of the weekend in New Hampshire, where she’ll make her 18th trip since the start of the campaign.

She’ll then return to Iowa next week and then travel to South Carolina after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Cal Jillson, a professor of political science at Southern Methodist University, agreed that Klobuchar “has shown well in spots throughout the debates.”

And while she has fallen from view in points during debates, Jillson said “her path into the second tier, if not the top tier, is clearer and she will certainly stay in the race through the early contests.”

Jillson argued that there is less of a clear path for Booker to get into the top tier in the face, partly because so far Booker has not been able to win a significant share of support from black voters in the polls.

“Without a base of black support to build off of, it is hard to see a broader coalition coming together around him,” he said. “Booker is likely to follow [candidate Julian] Castro out the door before the first voters are cast.”

Bannon agreed: “Booker gets positive reviews for his debate performances but he never seems to catch on.”

And while Klobuchar also performs well in debates, Bannon said she lacks a certain X factor with voters. He pointed to Klobuchar’s questioning of Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughIn private moment with Trump, Justice Kennedy pushed for Kavanaugh Supreme Court nomination: book GOP senator compares impeachment inquiry to Kavanaugh confirmation Christine Blasey Ford receives ACLU courage award MORE during his confirmation hearings earlier this year where she wasn’t able to garner the headlines of fellow candidate Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisKamala Harris receives new Iowa endorsements after debate performance On The Money: Trump signs short-term spending bill to avoid shutdown | Pelosi casts doubt on USMCA deal in 2019 | California high court strikes down law targeting Trump tax returns Democratic strategist laments 'low bar' for Biden debate performance MORE (Calif.).

“Klobuchar questioned the Supreme Court nominee very effectively but it was her colleague on the committee, Kamala Harris who won the lion’s share of the media attention,” he said.

Bannon then took it a step further: “Her problem is Democrats want sizzle with their steaks and she is all steak with no sizzle.”