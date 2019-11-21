RNC bought nearly $100,000 worth of copies of Trump Jr.'s new book: report

The Republican National Committee (RNC) reportedly purchased nearly $100,000 worth of copies of the book "Triggered" by President Trump Donald John TrumpFive takeaways from the Democratic debate As Buttigieg rises, Biden is still the target Leading Democrats largely pull punches at debate MORE's son Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John TrumpSwalwell on flatulence allegation: Total exoneration Conway and Haley get into heated feud: 'You'll say anything to get the vice-presidential nomination' Conservative group cuts ties with Michelle Malkin MORE

Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings show that on Oct. 29, the RNC paid $94,800 to Booksamillion.com for "donor mementos."

BuzzFeed News reported that the same day as the purchase, Trump Jr. signed an RNC fundraising email that said people who donate $50 or more to the party would get signed copies of the book.

RNC spokesperson Michael Joyce also confirmed the expenditure to BuzzFeed.

“We have netted $500,000 for the party fundraising off the book,” he said.

A New York Times journalist first reported on the FEC filing.

An RNC official told BuzzFeed News this month that there wasn't "a large bulk purchase,” but that it was “ordering copies to keep up with demand.”

“Using books as a means to fundraise is standard practice from political parties on both sides of the aisle,” the unidentified person said. “Triggered has been very popular among our supporters, helping us raise funds to support the reelection effort.”

The book was released on Nov. 5. It is currently at the top of the New York Times best seller list for hardcover nonfiction. The list indicates that some retailers have reported receiving bulk orders of it.

The Hill has reached out to the RNC for comment.