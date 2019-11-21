Warren speech in Georgia interrupted by pro-charter school protesters

Pro-charter school protesters interrupted Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenFive takeaways from the Democratic debate As Buttigieg rises, Biden is still the target Leading Democrats largely pull punches at debate MORE's speech in Georgia on Thursday.

The group, wearing shirts that said Powerful Parent Network shouted “Our voice! Our choice!” and appeared to oppose Warren's charter policy, according to local NPR affiliate GBP News and videos posted to social media of the incident.

The Massachusetts Democrat's supporters chanted "Warren! Warren!" over them.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley Ayanna PressleyAyanna Pressley introduces extensive criminal justice reform resolution Ocasio-Cortez jabs 'plutocratic' late entrants to 2020 field Justice Democrats official denies that progressives struggle with electability MORE (D-Mass.) who introduced Warren, at one point came onstage and addressed the demonstrators.

“No one is here to quiet you,” Pressley said. “You are welcome here. The senator is here to talk about the contributions fighters like you have made to history, so in this moment…there are many people that do not know this story because we have been rendered as a historical footnote in history. So I am going to appeal to you to not dishonor that history.”

“We are grateful for your activism and your voice and you are welcome here and we would love to convene after this about the issue that you are here to stoke our consciousness about,” the representative added.

Pro-charter school protesters disrupt ⁦@ewarren⁩ speech at Clark Atlanta. They told reporters they came from all over the country to be here. pic.twitter.com/vEmji0a58R — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) November 22, 2019

A GoFundMe page that appears to be affiliated with the group said that "Powerful Parents from all over the country want to go talk to Elizabeth Warren on why she is wrong on education when it comes to our children."

Warren's education plan includes banning for-profit charter schools and ending federal funding for charter school expansion.