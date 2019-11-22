The Hill's Campaign Report: Impeachment looms large over Democratic debate

Welcome to The Hill’s Campaign Report, your weekly rundown on all the latest news in the 2020 presidential, Senate and House races. Did someone forward this to you? Click here to subscribe.

We’re Julia Manchester, Max Greenwood and Jonathan Easley. Here’s what we’re watching this week on the campaign trail.

LEADING THE DAY:



IMPEACHMENT VS CAMPAIGN: With impeachment sucking most of the air out political news, 10 of the Democratic presidential contenders took the stage at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta on Wednesday.



While the impeachment hearings are taking place far from the campaign trail in Washington, the issue impacts a number of the candidates, notably Biden and the sitting senators.





ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT