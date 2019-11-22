Klobuchar hires staff in Nevada

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharA free college tradeoff — what should the 2020 candidates promise? Booker hits fundraising threshold for December debate after surge of post-debate donations The Hill's Morning Report - Sondland stuns; Dems pull punches in fifth debate MORE's (D-Minn.) presidential campaign hired its first Nevada staff members, just three months away from the state's caucuses.

Both of the hires were previously part of former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkeDeval Patrick enters 2020 race O'Rourke says he 'absolutely' plans to stay in politics Krystal Ball: Buttigieg is 'the boomer candidate' MORE's (D-Texas) presidential campaign before he dropped out of the Democratic primary race earlier this month. They will assume the same positions they had for O'Rourke's campaign.

Marina Negroponte will serve as Klobuchar's Nevada state director, while Cameron “C.H.” Miller will serve as the senator's Nevada political director.

“As our momentum continues to grow following Amy’s stand-out debate performance this week, the Amy for America campaign is excited to announce two new, key hires in the state of Nevada," campaign manager Justin Buoen said in a statement.

"Marina and C.H. bring extensive experience to the team and will help us share Amy’s unifying message and optimistic agenda with caucusgoers across Nevada.”

A recent Nevada poll conducted by Fox News shows Klobuchar polling at 2 percent.