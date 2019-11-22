Warren adds Ayanna Pressley as campaign co-chair

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenKamala Harris receives new Iowa endorsements after debate performance Warren speech in Georgia interrupted by pro-charter school protesters Hillicon Valley: Senators ask Trump to halt Huawei licenses | Warren criticizes Zuckerberg over secret dinner with Trump | Senior DHS cyber official to leave | Dems offer bill on Libra oversight MORE (D-Mass.) on Friday announced three House freshmen as co-chairs for her presidential campaign, including Rep. Ayanna Pressley Ayanna PressleyWarren speech in Georgia interrupted by pro-charter school protesters Poll: Biden and Sanders tied nationally, followed by Warren Ayanna Pressley introduces extensive criminal justice reform resolution MORE (D-Mass.), a high-profile member of the group of progressive congresswomen dubbed “The Squad.”

Democratic Reps. Deb Haaland (N.M.) and Katie Porter (Calif.) will also join Warren's campaign as co-chairs.

“I’m deeply grateful to be standing shoulder to shoulder with Deb, Katie, and Ayanna as we fight for big structural change,” Warren said in a statement. “Together, we will continue building a grassroots movement to root out corruption in Washington and make our democracy work for everyone, not just the wealthy and well-connected.”

“Deb, Katie, and Ayanna are relentless advocates for working families,” she added. “It’s an incredible honor to have these three persistent women on our team.”

Pressley made news earlier this month when she announced her support for Warren, breaking from her fellow Squad members Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), who endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in the Democratic presidential primary.

All three congresswomen named to Warren’s campaign leadership on Friday were elected to the House last year on progressive platforms.

Haaland, a former chair of the New Mexico Democratic Party, became one of the first two Native American women elected to Congress in 2018 along with Rep. Sharice Davids (D-Kan.).

Porter threw her support behind Warren's campaign last month, choosing the Massachusetts senator over her home-state Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), who is also seeking the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.