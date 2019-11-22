Bloomberg launches multimillion-dollar ad blitz across multiple states

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergBloomberg files paperwork to run for president 2020 hopes rise for gun control groups after Virginia elections Bloomberg to spend millions on voter registration campaign MORE launched a multimillion-dollar ad buy across a number of states and markets Friday, as he prepares a potential presidential run.

CNBC first reported the news, citing data compiled from ad tracking firm Advertising Analytics.

Advertising Analytics told The Hill that Bloomberg's ad buy had totaled $19.4 million over 90 local markets as of 2:40 p.m. ET. The firm also said that it expects the total number of markets to increase to 100 by the end of the day.

The minute-long ads will start airing Monday and run through Dec. 2.

The most expensive ad buys were in New York City, with $1.6 million, and Los Angeles, with $1.4 million. Other markets targeted include those in Florida, Texas, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Michigan.

Bloomberg is considering jumping into the race for the Democratic nomination and has filed paperwork to run in a handful of states. On Thursday, the 77-year-old filed federal paperwork to run for president, but Bloomberg's camp has said that the move was only "procedural" and that it wasn't an official announcement of his candidacy

And he's really flexing it. This buy is huge and just getting bigger. Just in Chicago he's spent over 700k and we don't have all stations reporting yet. https://t.co/3bQmNQAtPo — Advertising Analytics (@Ad_Analytics) November 22, 2019

New York's former mayor has a net worth of more than $50 billion.

A Bloomberg spokesperson declined to comment on the ad buy.

-- Updated at 2:53 p.m.