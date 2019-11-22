Biden lashes out at Graham on Ukraine: 'I'm just embarrassed by what you're doing'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenKamala Harris receives new Iowa endorsements after debate performance Watergate prosecutor says that Sondland testimony was 'tipping point' for Trump Overnight Defense — Presented by Boeing — Deal on defense bill proves elusive | Hill, Holmes offer damaging testimony | Trump vows to block Navy from ousting officer from SEALs MORE lashed out at Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamFBI official under investigation for allegedly altering document in Russia probe: report Trump steps up GOP charm offensive as impeachment looms Graham requests State Department documents on Bidens, Ukraine MORE (R-S.C.) on Friday after the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman asked the State Department to hand over any documents pertaining to the Bidens and Ukraine.

"I am disappointed and, quite frankly, I'm angered by the fact," Biden said on "CNN Tonight with Don Lemon Don Carlton LemonCNN's Don Lemon: I'm not some partisan liberal Democrat Conservatives slam Beto O'Rourke over threat to tax-exempt status for religious organizations CNN LGBTQ town hall interrupted by protesters MORE."

"He knows me. He knows my son. He knows there's nothing to this."

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked by Lemon what he would say to Graham if he saw him, Biden responded, "I'm just embarrassed by what you're doing, for you." He added that the South Carolina Republican is "about to go down in a way that I think he's going to regret his whole life."

Graham's focus on Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, comes as congressional Republicans have raised the issue repeatedly during the public impeachment hearings into President Trump Donald John TrumpWatergate prosecutor says that Sondland testimony was 'tipping point' for Trump In private moment with Trump, Justice Kennedy pushed for Kavanaugh Supreme Court nomination: book Obama: 'Everybody needs to chill out' about differences between 2020 candidates MORE, who asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on a July 25 phone call to investigate Biden and his son’s dealings in Ukraine.

Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee have criticized Democrats for not investigating the Bidens and their connection to Ukraine. Hunter Biden served on the board of Burisma, a Kyiv-based natural gas holding company, while his father was vice president.

In 2016, Joe Biden pushed for the dismissal of Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin as prosecutor, citing concerns he was ignoring corruption in his own office, and threatened to withhold aid to Ukraine if the Shokin was not fired.

There is no evidence that Joe Biden was acting in the interest of his son, and he has consistently denied allegations that he was motivated by family considerations.

Trump, meanwhile, has pointed to debunked allegations that Ukraine interfered with the 2016 elections.

On Thursday, Trump's former National Security Council adviser on Russia, Fiona Hill, chastised Republicans for promoting the conspiracy theory.

"Please [do] not promote politically driven falsehoods that so clearly advance Russian interests," Hill said during her testimony. "The fictions are harmful even if they are deployed for purely domestic political purposes."