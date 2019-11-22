Yang slams lack of speaking time during debate

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang Andrew YangPoll: Biden and Sanders tied nationally, followed by Warren The Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by Johnson & Johnson — Witness dismisses 'fictional' GOP claims of Ukraine meddling Yang says white supremacist violence should be designated domestic terrorism MORE knocked MSNBC for what he said was a lack of speaking time at the latest Democratic debate this week.

“#MSNBCFearsYang because we can turn seconds into substance,” Yang asserted in a tweet Thursday night along with the hashtag "YangGang."

He included a video highlighting some of his comments during the event Wednesday night in Atlanta — the fifth debate of the race so far this year.

“Don’t worry MSNBC this isn’t the end,” one of the video’s captions reads, followed by a clip of him saying he misses “CNN moderating these debates.”

Much of the speaking time at Wednesday’s debate was dedicated to Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenKamala Harris receives new Iowa endorsements after debate performance Warren speech in Georgia interrupted by pro-charter school protesters Hillicon Valley: Senators ask Trump to halt Huawei licenses | Warren criticizes Zuckerberg over secret dinner with Trump | Senior DHS cyber official to leave | Dems offer bill on Libra oversight MORE (D-Mass.), South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg campaign field organizers unionize Harris: Buttigieg comparing 'struggles' between black, LGBTQ communities is 'a bit naive' Poll: Trump edges Biden, trails Sanders in neck and neck match-ups MORE (D) and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenKamala Harris receives new Iowa endorsements after debate performance Watergate prosecutor says that Sondland testimony was 'tipping point' for Trump Overnight Defense — Presented by Boeing — Deal on defense bill proves elusive | Hill, Holmes offer damaging testimony | Trump vows to block Navy from ousting officer from SEALs MORE, three of the front-runners in the primary race.

Yang, an entrepreneur, did not have a question to answer until 32 minutes into the debate, and had the shortest amount of speaking time of all 10 candidates at 6 minutes and 43 seconds, according to a CNN tally.

While Yang has stagnated in the middle of most national and early state polls, he has consistently scored higher than several establishment candidates, including senators and governors.