Yang to MSNBC: Apologize 'on-air' for lack of speaking time during debate

2020 Democratic hopeful Andrew Yang Andrew YangYang slams lack of speaking time during debate The Hill's Campaign Report: Impeachment looms large over Democratic debate Warren support dips among college students in new poll MORE tweeted Saturday that he refuses to appear on MSNBC until the network apologizes "on-air" for the entrepreneur's lack of speaking time during this week's Democratic primary debate in Atlanta.

"Was asked to appear on @msnbc this weekend - and told them that I’d be happy to after they apologize on-air, discuss and include our campaign consistent with our polling, and allow surrogates from our campaign as they do other candidates’," Yang tweeted.

"They think we need them. We don’t."

Wednesday's debate was co-moderated by MSNBC and The Washington Post.

According to the New York Times, Yang only spoke for six minutes and 48 seconds, the least of any candidate on the stage.

By comparison, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenYang slams lack of speaking time during debate Krystal Ball lays out Sanders's path to victory in 2020 Warren adds Ayanna Pressley as campaign co-chair MORE (D-Mass.), former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenGiuliani associate willing to inform Congress of meeting between Nunes and former Ukrainian official: report Yang slams lack of speaking time during debate Biden on Bloomberg entering 2020 race: 'I welcome the competition' MORE and South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegClimate change protesters stage sit-in at Mayor Pete Buttigieg's office Yang slams lack of speaking time during debate Bloomberg readies .5M ad campaign as he mulls 2020 run MORE all spoke for over 12 minutes.

Yang's latest tweet comes after he initially knocked the network on Thursday with the phrase "#MSNBCFearsYang."

MSNBC didn't immediately respond to The Hill's request for comment.